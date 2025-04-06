Fans are heartbroken and angry after ACP Pradyuman, played by Shivaji Satam, died in a bomb explosion in the latest episode of CID.

ACP Pradyuman, one of the most iconic characters on Indian television, is no more. In the latest CID episode telecast on Sony TV and streamed on SonyLIV on Saturday night, the character played by Shivaji Satam was killed off in a bomb blast executed by the show's villain Barboza, played by the filmmker-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia.

After the episode, Sony TV shared a post on its social media, that featured the photo of ACP Pradyuman. The words on the picture read, "End of an era. ACP Pradyuman (1998-2025)" and the post was captioned, "In the loving memory of ACP Pradyuman...A loss that will never be forgotten." Fans expressed their anger and shock in the comments section.

One fan wrote, "Sorry, it’s not RIP to ACP Pradyuman. It’s RIP to CID. And RIP to Sony TV. Because with this one heartless move, you didn’t just end a character. You buried a legacy. You destroyed the emotions of millions. ACP sir lives on in our hearts forever. It’s your respect, your credibility, and your connection with loyal fans that truly died today."

"Why would you do this Sony? Why would you kill ACP Pradyuman? He was not just a character, he was a part of our lives. He was strength, intelligence, justice, and nostalgia all in one. For 25 years he stood tall, fought crime, led with dignity, and now you decide to end him like this? After everything? You owe the fans an explanation. You owe our childhoods respect. You could have given him a retirement, a peaceful farewell, something dignified. But no. You just decided to break millions of hearts in one post. I can’t believe I have to accept that he’s gone. This is not fair. This is not just. This is not how heroes are supposed to go", read another comment by a heartbroken fan.

A fan also shared his amusing reaction as he wrote, "For 27 years, He never got a promotion despite solving almost every case in 1 or 2 episodes. He started as an ACP and died as an ACP. This just shows the toxic work culture of CID where despite being the best employee, all he got was more cases to work upon. But no promotion. Sad."

Talking about his exit from CID, Shivaji Satam told Bombay Times, "I have taken a break for sometime and the makers know what lies ahead in the show. I have learnt to take everything in my stride and if my track is over, I am okay with it. However, I have not been told whether my track is over or not. As of now I am not shooting for the show. Whether my track will be revived or not is something the makers know well."

The police procedural show began in 1998 and developed a cult following over the years. After its first season ended in October 2018, the show was renewed for a second season in December 2024. CID has seen close to 1600 episodes till now, making it the longest-running fictional show on the Indian television.