Acer launches new lineup of Google TVs in India with affordable QLEDs, OLED displays, check details

At a large event held in New Delhi today, Indkal Technologies announced the launch of the new Google TV lineup from Acer in India. The company displayed a broad product range across screen sizes, display technologies, and pricing ranges.

The flagship O series with an OLED display and a 60-watt speaker system with powerful woofers really stood out among the devices introduced. Two models of the OLEDs, a 55-inch and a 65-inch size, will be released.

In addition to other eye-catching products, the introduction featured a groundbreaking inexpensive QLED range under the V series that will let customers enjoy a cutting-edge QLED display at a price that has typically remained out of reach for the majority of Indians. The availability of a 32-inch entry-level QLED model in addition to the standard 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models was a welcome surprise.

The other devices that were released were from the I and G series value products, which can now compete with other brands' premium products thanks to the addition of top-notch features like MEMC, Dolby Atmos and Vision, UHD Upscaling, as well as high-end brightness and contrast.

The 32-inch and 40-inch I series models' industry-leading 16 GB internal memory, which has yet to be seen in these sizes from any other brand, was the major selling point.

Another refreshing aspect of the launch was the improved sound across all product ranges. The I series now features a new audio system with 30-watt speakers in its 32-inch and 40-inch versions, as well as 36-watt and 40-watt speakers in its UHD models, which come in sizes 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch.

The popular H series line from Acer, which now boasts a 76-watt speaker system with better bass and treble and a more immersive audio configuration, received the most substantial boost in sound quality.

Google TV is also available on the existing range of premiumQLEDs, the W series, with the unique Anti-Glare Display, WallpaperDesign, Aural Sound, and Motion Sensors.

Dual-band WiFi, 2-way Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI 2.1 connectors, USB 3.0, and Dolby Atmos are all included in Acer's new Google TV lineup, which spans six series and includes all UHD models. With the I series going online for sale across channels on June 6, Indkal revealed several timetables for the products' retail availability.