Abhishek Malhan's fans slam Pooja Bhatt for questioning his 'parvarish' in Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'So called elite class'

Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt gets into a fight in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been grabbing headlines since the show started. Recently, Abhishak Malhan, Akanksha Puri, and Jiya Shankar got nominated by Bigg Boss for discussing nominations and this led to an argument between Pooja Bhatt and Fukra Insaan.

Netizens were seen criticizing Pooja Bhatt for questioning Abhishek Malhan’s upbringing in the argument and while sharing the photos of her kissing her father Mahesh Bhatt, Abhishek’s fans slammed the actress for her comment. The video of the argument between Abhishek and Pooja went viral on social media. The argument happened after Abhishek was nominated for the week for discussing nominations.

Pooja Bhatt ji questioned Abhishek Malhan's parvarish. Abhishek politely answered & silenced her. #BiggBoss_Tak

In the video, Pooja Bhatt can be heard saying, “You don’t tell me what is right for me and what is not. I have been treating you with a lot of humility and dignity. So this is the end of the conversation, please don’t impart your knowledge to me. If you don’t have basic manners to talk, please don’t talk to me.” To this, Abhishek replied, “Ma’am please don’t talk to me if you don’t want, I have no interest in it. I did a mistake and I got the punishment.” Pooja Bhatt further continued to say, “Your upbringing has been done like this.” To this, Abhishek replied, “Ma’am please focus on yourself.”

The clip went viral on social media and Abhishek Malhan’s fans slammed Pooja Bhatt for her comment on his upbringing. One of the comments read, “#PoojaBhatt is taking about #AbhishekMalhan 's upbringing.. Lagta he wo bhul gayi " Jiske khud ke ghar kach ke ho ushe dusro k ghar patthar ni fekna chahiye (Looks like she forgot that people who have house of glasses, shouldn't attack others with stones)" Another wrote, “What does #PoojaBhatt think of herself? Some queen? Such arrogance.. Upbringing kiski achi hai woh inki conversation bata rahi hai.. I really wanted #AbhishekMalhan to answer back in the same tone she was talking..but kya kren ladke ki parvarish madam jaisi ghatiya nahi..9his upbringing is not like Pooja Bhatt's)” Another user wrote, “Phle khud ko dekh le uske bad dusro ki pravrish ke bare me baat kariyooo ..(first look at your upbringing then talk about others)”

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliyah Siddiqui recently got evicted from the house during mid-week eviction and Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, and Akanksha Puri got nominated by Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss OTT 2 started streaming on June 17 on Jio Cinema and is being hosted by Salman Khan.