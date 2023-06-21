Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan's mother breaks down watching his unwell son on Bigg Boss OTT 2, fans react

Abhishek Malhan's mother Dimple Malhan broke down while watching his son on screen, and shared her concern about Fukra Insaan's health.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 07:27 PM IST

Watch: Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan's mother breaks down watching his unwell son on Bigg Boss OTT 2, fans react
Stills of Fukra Insaan from Bigg Boss OTT 2 and his mother Dimple Malhan

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is playing his ace game in the house. Within four days of the premiere, Fukra Insaan has formed his team, and fighting against Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Jiya Manek, Manisha Rani, and Avinash Sachdev. However, Abhishek's mother, Dimple Malhan, has become emotional after watching his kid on the show. 

Abhishek's brother, Nischay Malhan (famously known as Triggered Insaan) recorded a video and it is going viral. In the video, he captured Dimple's vulnerable moment. On the grand premiere night, Abhishek fall ill in the house and was taken to a medical room. While seeing his kid in pain, Sr Malhan broke down. Nischay tried to console his mother and recorded their conversation in his vlog. 

Here's the video

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, it went viral in no time. Fukra Insaan and Triggered Insaan fans have showered support for Abhishek. An internet user wrote, "Maa to Maa hote hai." Another internet user wrote, "Bechari aunty. But he is a strong man." A netizen wrote, "Agey aur paresahan karengay sab unko." Another netizen wrote, "Yaar yeh dekh ke mujhe bhi rona aa gaya." 

On the third day of the show, i.e., Monday, June 19, Bigg Boss shocked the contestants when the announcement for the first nomination was made. For the nomination process, the contestants' individual BB currency was pooled together as the house money, and the housemates were asked to use this currency for nominations. As a result, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, and Avinash Sachdev have been nominated for eviction.

The rest of the contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Falaq Naaz, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Abhishek Malhan. The reality show is streaming on JioCinema with daily episodes at 9 pm and viewers can also watch 24 hours live feed.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Rekha to Zeenat: Look at alleged love affairs of Pakistan's ex PM Imran Khan with Bollywood actresses
Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos
In pics: Pooja Hegde turns heads in pink co-ord set to promote Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
In pics: Sunny Leone's cropped shirt, teamed with blue skirt is a perfect summer outfit
Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Delhi due to engine failure
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.