Watch: Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan's mother breaks down watching his unwell son on Bigg Boss OTT 2, fans react

Stills of Fukra Insaan from Bigg Boss OTT 2 and his mother Dimple Malhan

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is playing his ace game in the house. Within four days of the premiere, Fukra Insaan has formed his team, and fighting against Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Jiya Manek, Manisha Rani, and Avinash Sachdev. However, Abhishek's mother, Dimple Malhan, has become emotional after watching his kid on the show.

Abhishek's brother, Nischay Malhan (famously known as Triggered Insaan) recorded a video and it is going viral. In the video, he captured Dimple's vulnerable moment. On the grand premiere night, Abhishek fall ill in the house and was taken to a medical room. While seeing his kid in pain, Sr Malhan broke down. Nischay tried to console his mother and recorded their conversation in his vlog.

Here's the video

Abhishek’s mom got so emotional seeing him so low n unwell on the first day itself .

He was taken to the medical room and she was fearing that no will take care of him in that house #AbhishekMalhan #FukraInsaan #FukraArmy #BiggBossOTT2 #AbhishekIsTheBoss @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/h20FhQAvNw — (@FukraInsaanTM) June 21, 2023

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, it went viral in no time. Fukra Insaan and Triggered Insaan fans have showered support for Abhishek. An internet user wrote, "Maa to Maa hote hai." Another internet user wrote, "Bechari aunty. But he is a strong man." A netizen wrote, "Agey aur paresahan karengay sab unko." Another netizen wrote, "Yaar yeh dekh ke mujhe bhi rona aa gaya."

On the third day of the show, i.e., Monday, June 19, Bigg Boss shocked the contestants when the announcement for the first nomination was made. For the nomination process, the contestants' individual BB currency was pooled together as the house money, and the housemates were asked to use this currency for nominations. As a result, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, and Avinash Sachdev have been nominated for eviction.

The rest of the contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Falaq Naaz, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Abhishek Malhan. The reality show is streaming on JioCinema with daily episodes at 9 pm and viewers can also watch 24 hours live feed.