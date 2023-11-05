Abhishek Kumar reacts in shock on seeing Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel together under one blanket

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel were seen getting cozy under the blanket on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode inside Bigg Boss 17 house.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have been in the news because of their relationship. Salman Khan, on Weekend Ka Vaar, schooled Isha for creating misunderstandings between Samarth and her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar.

Soon after the episode aired, Isha and Samarth were seen getting cozy under the blanket. They were seen sleeping together, meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar came to take his blanket from there and saw Samarth hugging Isha. Later, he was seen discussing this with Khanzaadi and saying he didn't feel good after seeing them sleeping together.

This act didn’t go well with netizens who slammed the couple for being cozy on cameras. One of the social media users wrote, “Isha-Samarth going extremely wrong on family show on national TV, 1st kissing shamelessly literally everywhere in every corner of #BB17 in front of everyone then, shameless inappropriate physical touches! Now shameless under-sheet footage! #MunawarFaruqui #MannaraChopra #KhanZaadi.”

Chi chi chi , ye kya bak____ hori hai , #SamarthJurel being a man is Just loosing it & kissing #IshaMalviya ,



Samarth usse shadi toh karenga nhi % gaurentee par Isha (larki) ki kya izzat reh jayegi

JUST AWFUL & SHAMEFUL#BB17 pic.twitter.com/lWVFplyQqi — Normi Fasih (@FasihuzZaman19) November 4, 2023

Another said, “Salman going to roast isha Samarth left right! Yar if you are in relation its ok to be physical but now you are on tv, you should aware.” The third person commented, “Chi chi chi , ye kya bak____ hori hai, #SamarthJurel being a man is Just loosing it & kissing #IshaMalviya, Samarth usse shadi toh karenga nhi % gaurentee par Isha (larki) ki kya izzat reh jayegi JUST AWFUL & SHAMEFUL.”

Isha-Samarth GOING EXTRMLY WRONG on FAMLY show on NATIONAL TV



1st kissing shamelessly literally everywhere in evry corner of #BB17 in front of evry1

then,shameless inappropriate physical touches!

Now shameless under sheet footage!#MunawarFaruqui #MannaraChopra #KhanZaadi https://t.co/Qw41AfzbfU — Aizel (@manisha82086521) November 4, 2023

The fourth person tweeted, “i dont have problem with kiss! But going under combal looks so wrong yar! I know they may be already in physical relation but Here is camera u should be aware of this!”

The fifth person commented, “kiss on cheek is oky, but kissing literally everywhere on the body is on camera! a BIG NO! as audience of all ages watch the show and show is not OTT its on National TV!”