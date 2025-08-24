Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel ignite buzz after unfollowing each other on Instagram; is Isha Malviya the cause of their rift?

In a fresh twist, Samarth Jurel, also an ex of Isha, has unfollowed Abhishek on Instagram, with Abhishek returning the gesture.

Former couple Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya, who once made headlines for their turbulent relationship, have come together again for the music video Ni Tu Baar Baar.

The two, who also appeared in Bigg Boss 16, share a history of public spats. Their love story began on the sets of Udaariyaan but ended bitterly, with Isha accusing Abhishek of physical abuse during their time together.

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel unfollow each other

In a fresh twist, Samarth Jurel, also an ex of Isha, has unfollowed Abhishek on Instagram, with Abhishek returning the gesture. Once rivals in Bigg Boss 17, Samarth and Abhishek later became friends and even teamed up for the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs 2. Now, their friendship seems to have hit a rough patch, and though the exact reason remains unclear, many believe Isha might be at the centre of it.

The Bigg Boss 17 love triangle

Bigg Boss 17 drew massive attention for the love triangle between Abhishek, Isha, and Samarth. After parting ways with Abhishek, Isha was rumoured to be dating Samarth in 2022, though she kept it under wraps, insisting they were close friends. However, when Isha and Abhishek began reconnecting inside the Bigg Boss house, the makers threw a curveball—introducing Samarth as a wildcard entry.

The move forced Isha to confirm her relationship with Samarth on national television, a revelation that reportedly left Abhishek shocked and emotionally shaken. His discomfort was evident as Isha and Samarth often provoked him.

The heated clash

One of the most controversial moments came when Samarth taunted Abhishek over his mental health issues and went further by putting a tissue in his mouth during an argument. Losing his temper, Abhishek slapped Samarth, which led to his eviction from the show. However, he was later brought back into the house.