Abhishek Kumar reveals he was breathless, thought of quitting Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 for this reason: 'I had to...'

Abhishek Kumar shared his experience of overcoming claustrophobia while performing a challenging task at Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Actor Abhishek Kumar who is currently overcoming his worst fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, revealed that he was on the verge of giving up. Abhishek has claustrophobia, and his condition was even widely discussed during his Bigg Boss stint. Abhishek known for his crippling claustrophobia, was thrust into a challenge that would make even the bravest contestants quake.

As the stunt was flagged off, Abhishek steeled himself before a menacing tear gas chamber. His mission was to collect as many flags as possible in just two minutes. The catch was that he’d have to battle not only the suffocating confines but also the disorienting effects of tear gas. With trembling hands, Abhishek entered the chamber. Seconds ticked by as he fought against his rising panic, desperately grasping for flags. All the contestants held their breath, recalling his highly publicized struggles with claustrophobia during Bigg Boss 17.

Gasping for air, he seemed on the verge of giving up. However, in a stunning display of willpower, he pushed on. As the final seconds counted down, Abhishek emerged victorious, clutching a handful of flags. Speaking about his experience, Abhishek revealed that he thought about quitting the show, "While I was in the tear gas chamber, I thought I’ll quit the show. Having said that, I knew I had to push through. The moment those doors closed, I felt breathless. The tear gas stung my eyes and throat, making it hard to breathe or see. When I started vomiting, I thought it was over for me. But then, I remembered all the times I’d let my fears hold me back, especially in Bigg Boss."

Kumar further continued, "I could hear the voices of those who doubted me, and I refused to let them be right. Those two minutes felt like two hours, but after walking out of that chamber, I felt reborn. I’ve spent years letting this fear control my choices, but not anymore. I’m grateful to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 for that.” Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is aired on Colors.

