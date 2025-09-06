Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Abhishek Kumar reacts to unfollowing Samarth Jurel, reveals if he is back with ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya: 'We hardly spoke...'

Abhishek said that while he and Samarth had a good rapport on-screen, they were never in constant touch off-camera.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 10:02 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram
Abhishek Kumar, who recently teamed up with ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya for Pati Patni Aur Panga, has been making headlines after rumours of a fallout with former friend Samarth Jurel started doing the rounds.

The buzz began when reports claimed the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram, with many speculating that Isha’s involvement in Abhishek’s new project might have caused the rift.

However, in a conversation with paparazzi page Viral Bhayani, Abhishek cleared the air. “No, we have not unfollowed each other because in the first place we never followed each other on Instagram. The friendship is still there and we are still friends. Samarth even wished me on my birthday,” he said.

The actor explained that while he and Samarth had a good rapport on-screen, they were never in constant touch off-camera. “We hardly spoke to each other off-screen and it was the same with all actors. I get along well with Bharti ji and share a close bond with her, but I’m not always in touch because she has her own commitments. It’s the same with Samarth. We still chat about our upcoming projects,” he shared.

Abhishek also revealed that his mother was initially unhappy about him working with Isha again. “Yes, my mom was not okay with it. She was a little upset, but I made her understand. The channel also spoke to her, and eventually, everyone convinced her. There was a little pressure, but we thought — kitni baar kaam ke liye mana karenge. Isha and I actually got an offer right after Bigg Boss, but now when everything is done and dusted, we decided to take it up,” he added.

For those unaware, Abhishek and Isha first met on the sets of Udaariyaan and eventually began dating. Their relationship, however, ended on a bitter note. The two later appeared on Bigg Boss 17, where Isha’s then-boyfriend Samarth Jurel entered the house, adding more drama to the mix. After the show, Isha and Samarth broke up, while Abhishek and Samarth unexpectedly became close friends, even working together as cooking partners on Laughter Chefs.

