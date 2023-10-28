Headlines

Chandra Grahan today: Know when and where to watch Lunar Eclipse in India; check dos and don’ts

ICC World Cup 2023: The semifinal race unfolds, Who stands where?

Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza, cuts off internet, mobile services in territory amid war with Hamas

X launches 2 new premium subscription plans, including ad-free plan 'Premium+' which costs...

Watch: Abhishek Kumar breaks down, cries loudly after Isha Malviya's boyfriend Samarth Jurel enters Bigg Boss 17

Television

Watch: Abhishek Kumar breaks down, cries loudly after Isha Malviya's boyfriend Samarth Jurel enters Bigg Boss 17

Samarth Jureal's entry in Bigg Boss leaves Isha Malviya stunned. The actress went on to deny their relationship, and this leads to another major drama.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 06:13 AM IST

Bigg Boss 17 is getting interesting with each passing day. Without any physical, the current season has made headlines because of the never-ending drama caused by the contestants. In Sunday's episode, Abhishek Kumar, who is possessive of ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya gets shell-shocked, and heartbroken after Isha's current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel enters in the house. 

In the upcoming episode, Isha's boyfriend, and Uddariyaan actor make a surprising entry into the house. As Samarth enters through the door, Isha gets overwhelmed and dumbfounded. On the other side, Abhishek burst out crying. A few moments after Samarth's entry, Abhishek breaks down and cries loudly. A heartbroken Abhishek gets consoled by Vicky Jain, Munnawar Faruqui, and a few other contestants, but he continues to cry out loud. 

Although Bigg Boss introduces Samarth as Isha's boyfriend, the actress denies dating him. Soon after Samarth's entry, a major drama happens between him and Isha. The actress declares that they aren't dating, and it leaves Samarth shocked. However, later in the night, Isha does confess in the bedroom, that she got overwhelmed after seeing Samarth, and she lied about her relationship status with Jurel. 

In Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman was seen asking a blunt question to Ankita. "Kya aap yaha apni indiviusuality khone aayi hain?" Salman asks. Ankita admitted that she fears losing Vicky in the house, and thus she isn't making her own decisions. Sir mujhe aisa lagta hai ki agar main Vicky ke against bhi jau... toh mujhe darr lagta hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki maine kar di yeh cheez, toh Vicky mujhe hi galat samjhega. Main usse jhagdna nahi chahti, issi liye individual game, decision-taking hota hai. But kahi na kahi I'm losing my husband, and I'm not liking it. Mere ko emotionally takleef ho rahi hai, because main sach mein waisi hoon sir." 

