Abhinav Shukla shares wife Rubina Dilaik's photo in sexy black bikini soaking up the Maldivian sun

Celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, who were seen together in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14', is giving major vacay goals in their latest photo from their recent trip to the Maldives. The couple was in the picturesque holiday destination to ring in Abhinav's 39th birthday which falls on September 27.

And it seems like even though Rubina and Abhinav are physically back in the bay, their hearts and minds are still in the Maldives as the couple often treats their fans with throwback pictures from their trip.

Recently, when Abhinav was missing the island nation, especially the Maldivian sun, he took to his Instagram handle to share a stunning of his wife Rubina Dilaik and himself posing for a gorgeous picture while relaxing on a lounge chair that was partially immersed in pool water.

In the stunning photo, while Rubina, who was seated comfortably on Abhinav's lap, was seen slaying it in a printed black bikini teamed with a beach hat, the latter was seen shirtless, sporting multi-striped shorts.

Take a look at the photo here:

A day ago, Rubina had shared a fun reel on Instagram where she was seen giving fans a glimpse of her different looks and the gala time she had during the beach vacay. She captioned it, "Joie De vivre (sic)."

Abhinav and Rubina became the talk of the town with their stint on 'Bigg Boss 14'. The two had revealed on the show that they were on the verge of getting a divorce when they decided to give their relationship a chance and entered the 14th season of 'Bigg Boss'. Their innings on the show helped them resolve their differences and they later came out as a happily married couple.