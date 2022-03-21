Abhinav Shukla opens up on wife Rubina Dilaik being a 'bigger star'

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are at ease and content with where their lives and careers have taken them. Abhinav was told that his wife is more successful than him when chatting to an entertainment portal about the former Bigg Boss duo. The actor stated that she has always been more successful than him, and that this is something that must be accepted in a partnership.

Abhinav and Rubina discussed 'the bigger star' in their most recent interview with Pinkvilla, claiming that Rubina has more work and fame than Abhinav, and that it's past time for people to accept this.

They must be pragmatic in their approach. It's just the way it is. Someone who doesn't admit Rubina is more successful is a fool. She is, without a doubt, working more than Abhinav. If he tries to say something like, 'nahi yaar hum dono barabar hain (both of us are equally successful),' she will have to compensate. But Abhinav is well aware that she is more successful than him, but that is the nature of the profession; once she returns home, she becomes his wife.

Rubina took home the ‘Bigg Boss 14 trophy’, while Abhinav became the runner-up. He then appeared on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, a reality show about adventures. In addition to ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi’, ‘EK Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, ‘Chotti Bahu’, and ‘Hitler Didi’, the actor has appeared in a number of TV episodes. Rubina is known for portraying Soumya Singh in Colors TV's ‘Shaki-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, the first trans character on television. She is currently preparing for her Bollywood debut, ‘Ardh’, in which she will star alongside Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav. Her first glimpse from the film was recently published, and it was well received by fans.