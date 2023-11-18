Headlines

'Band karo': Viral video of woman grooving at crowded railway station angers internet, watch

Delhi-NCR: Traffic advisory issued in Delhi, Noida ahead of Chhath Puja 2023, check routes to avoid

Alabama woman with rare double uterus expecting babies in both, deets inside

Abhijeet Sawant reacts after Amit Sana alleges voting was rigged in Indian Idol season 1: 'He shouldn't forget...'

Sam Altman fired: Meet Mira Murati, who worked for Musk, now interim CEO of ChatGPT's OpenAI

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Band karo': Viral video of woman grooving at crowded railway station angers internet, watch

Abhijeet Sawant reacts after Amit Sana alleges voting was rigged in Indian Idol season 1: 'He shouldn't forget...'

Elon Musk responds as man builds fully functional Tesla Cybertruck using wood

7 benefits of drinking hot water with ghee every morning

5 best fiber supplements for losing weight

8 evening snacks to have with tea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Medha Shankr reacts to 12th Fail’s success, recalls her ‘restart’ moment in life: ‘I got teary-eyed when…’| Exclusive

Meet actress who gave 6 consecutive flops, is a superstar, now is in news for her remarks on Virat Kohli

This Rs 16 crore film based on folk tales became surprise hit, minted Rs 400 crore, broke records of KGF, Baahubali 2

HomeTelevision

Television

Abhijeet Sawant reacts after Amit Sana alleges voting was rigged in Indian Idol season 1: 'He shouldn't forget...'

Abhijeet Sawant called Amit Sana 'naive' after he said voting was rigged in Indian Idol season 1.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 08:18 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Thousands of people try their luck in singing reality show Indian Idol, but only a few get a chance to become the finalists. Meanwhile, Amit Sana, who was the finalist in season 1 accused that voting was rigged in Indian Idol season 1 which was won by Abhijeet Sawant.

Amit said that Abhijeet's win was supported by political influence. Now, Abhijeet has reacted to his statement, while speaking to News 18 Showsha, Abhijeet said there are many reasons that are responsible for the contestant’s win. While talking about Amit, he said, “He is very naive,I have been to many competitions. There are several reasons why you lose a competition. It is not just one thing. He should not forget that he was the runner-up. It wasn’t like we both were the only talented boys in the show, there were several other talented people in that competition.”

He added, “I feel, his people have conveyed such allegations to him and it can be sentimental also. It can be their own opinion also. The entire India was voting for us. How is it possible that one of us was getting votes and the other one wasn’t? Indian Idol 1 was also being monitored by the international team. I remember they used to be there on sets all the time. I find it unfair to discuss such matters now.”

In early 2005, Abhijeet Sawant won Indian Idol season 1, beating Amit Sana and Rahul Vaidya in the finale. As winner, he was given Rs 1 crore and a contract with Sony Music for his own album, which resulted in Aapka Abhijeet, his debut album. His songs like Mohabbatein Lutaunga and Lafzon Mein became chartbusters later that year. The same year, he made his Bollywood playback debut with the song Mar Jaavan Mit Jaavan for the film Aashiq Banaya Aapne

Abhijeet released his second album Junoon in 2007, which was a success but not as big as his debut. In 2008, he finished as the first runner-up in the reality show Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar, this time losing to Rahul Vaidya. In 2009, he made his acting debut with the film Lottery. He made small appearances in the 2010 film Tees Maar Khan and played himself in cameos in CID and Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai. However, his singing career was on a decline now. His third studio album Farida (2013) was not a great success. Abhijeet continued to do playback in films but none of the songs were huge successes.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bombay HC dismisses plea by two ex-Union Carbide staff to stay release of Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan’s The Railway Men

What If season 2 trailer: OG Avengers Iron Man, Thor return, Red Hulk makes smashing debut; show ditches weekly release

Madhya Pradesh goes to polls in high-stakes battle for 230 seats; close race between BJP-Congress

'Becoming an entrepreneur is difficult, it is easy to...': Narayana Murthy

Buy these Jeans exclusively on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE