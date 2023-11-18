Abhijeet Sawant reacts after Amit Sana alleges voting was rigged in Indian Idol season 1: 'He shouldn't forget...'

Abhijeet Sawant called Amit Sana 'naive' after he said voting was rigged in Indian Idol season 1.

Thousands of people try their luck in singing reality show Indian Idol, but only a few get a chance to become the finalists. Meanwhile, Amit Sana, who was the finalist in season 1 accused that voting was rigged in Indian Idol season 1 which was won by Abhijeet Sawant.

Amit said that Abhijeet's win was supported by political influence. Now, Abhijeet has reacted to his statement, while speaking to News 18 Showsha, Abhijeet said there are many reasons that are responsible for the contestant’s win. While talking about Amit, he said, “He is very naive,I have been to many competitions. There are several reasons why you lose a competition. It is not just one thing. He should not forget that he was the runner-up. It wasn’t like we both were the only talented boys in the show, there were several other talented people in that competition.”

He added, “I feel, his people have conveyed such allegations to him and it can be sentimental also. It can be their own opinion also. The entire India was voting for us. How is it possible that one of us was getting votes and the other one wasn’t? Indian Idol 1 was also being monitored by the international team. I remember they used to be there on sets all the time. I find it unfair to discuss such matters now.”

In early 2005, Abhijeet Sawant won Indian Idol season 1, beating Amit Sana and Rahul Vaidya in the finale. As winner, he was given Rs 1 crore and a contract with Sony Music for his own album, which resulted in Aapka Abhijeet, his debut album. His songs like Mohabbatein Lutaunga and Lafzon Mein became chartbusters later that year. The same year, he made his Bollywood playback debut with the song Mar Jaavan Mit Jaavan for the film Aashiq Banaya Aapne

Abhijeet released his second album Junoon in 2007, which was a success but not as big as his debut. In 2008, he finished as the first runner-up in the reality show Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar, this time losing to Rahul Vaidya. In 2009, he made his acting debut with the film Lottery. He made small appearances in the 2010 film Tees Maar Khan and played himself in cameos in CID and Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai. However, his singing career was on a decline now. His third studio album Farida (2013) was not a great success. Abhijeet continued to do playback in films but none of the songs were huge successes.