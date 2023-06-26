Search icon
Abdu Rozik shares photos with Shehnaaz Gill and Shahid Kapoor, netizens say 'you very chalak bro'

Abdu Rozik can be seen posing with Shahid Kapoor and Shehnaaz Gill in the viral photos.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:28 PM IST

Credit: Abdu Rozik/Instagram

Abdu Rozik, who grabbed everyone’s attention with his stint in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss season 16, met Shahid Kapoor and Shehnaaz Gill on his way back to Mumbai at Dubai airport. He shared the photos on his Instagram stories.

Viral Bhayani reshared the photos with the caption, “I'm chalak bro, so is my sis Scenes from Dubai airport where #abdurozik meets #shehnaazgill and #shahidkapoor at the airport lounge.”  Netizens have reacted to the photos, one of them wrote, “Soooooo cute..Love you Shanaaz..Love you Abdu.” The second one said, “Our champpp abdu.”  The third one said, “so is viral..very chalak bro.”  The fourth one said, “Abdu mera dil meri jaan.”

Check photos:

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia formed a 'mandali' inside the Bigg Boss 16 house and stayed loyal to each other. However, after the show ended, Abdu and Stan were involved in a major public feud making several allegations against each other.

However, it seems that both of them have resolved their conflict now. Talking to News18, the Dubai-based singer and boxer opened up on his equation with the rapper and said, "Stan is a good person. I love him the same like I used to love him earlier. My side is very clear. I love him how I used to love him. He is a very nice person."

Stating that everything is well between the two, Shiv Thakare added, "Everything is well between MC Stan and him (Abdu). He welcomed Stan in Dubai. He spoke to him. When Stan talks to me, he asks if Abdu is fine. Everything is well. Like I say, on social media, a short film is made into a Hollywood movie. Nothing of that sort happened. Abdu loves Stan a lot."

 

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna
IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now
Priyanka Chopra poses with Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's family; shares inside photos from engagement ceremony
Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?
