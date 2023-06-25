Abdu Rozik says he still 'loves' MC Stan amid public feud, Shiv Thakare adds 'when Stan talks to me...'

Abdu Rozik-MC Stan/File photos

Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia formed a 'mandali' inside the Bigg Boss 16 house and stayed loyal to each other. However, after the show ended, Abdu and Stan were involved in a major public feud making several allegations against each other.

However, it seems that both of them have resolved their conflict now. Talking to News18, the Dubai-based singer and boxer opened up on his equation with the rapper and said, "Stan is a good person. I love him the same like I used to love him earlier. My side is very clear. I love him how I used to love him. He is a very nice person."

Stating that everything is well between the two, Shiv Thakare added, "Everything is well between MC Stan and him (Abdu). He welcomed Stan in Dubai. He spoke to him. When Stan talks to me, he asks if Abdu is fine. Everything is well. Like I say, on social media, a short film is made into a Hollywood movie. Nothing of that sort happened. Abdu loves Stan a lot."

Abdu and Shiv are currently in Cape Town shooting the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by filmmaker and producer Rohit Shetty. The former shared why he decided to be part of the stunt-based show as he told the portal, "I see so many people saying, 'Abdu, Khatron Ke Khiladi is difficult, You are baby'. I think I am here to prove that I am not a baby but a man. I want to show this to everyone."

Talking about Abdu's special appearance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Shiv added, "I feel he always supports me but he is also here for himself. Abdu Rozik is a man. He is not a child. He is here to prove this too. He is anyway always there to support Shiv Thakare. He is here to prove that he can perform any stunt like others."



