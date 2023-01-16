Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan enjoy burgers and fries with Farah Khan after exiting Bigg Boss 16 house

Credit: Farah Khan/Instagram

On Monday, filmmaker Farah Khan dropped photos of Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan while enjoying burgers and fries with them after they left Bigg Boss 16 house. They all look adorable in the photos shared on Instagram.

Sharing the photos, Farah wrote, “My 2 favourites this season of #biggboss16 .. sometimes its even better to just win hearts @abdu_rozik @aslisajidkhan @colorstv.” In no time, the photos went viral on social media and fans strated commenting on them.

One of them wrote, “My 2 favorites in Bigg Boss Season 16 will not be the same without them!” The second one said, “You win the heart sajit bro.” The third one said, “Yes... True that... Lovely to them again... Only Shiv & MC Stan is missing.” The fouth one said, “It's going to be boring to watch mandali now.” The fifth one commented, “Both r heart of season 16....”

While speaking to IANS, Abdu said, "Priyanka somewhere used me for her game. First, she used Ankit but after his eviction, her game weakened. I think she's very selfish, with her it's always I, me, and myself. Similarly, Archana also uses people for her own benefit. She`s well aware of the game's politics."

"First, she built her friendship with Priyanka, then Soundarya, and then Sreejita but ended up betraying all of them. Archana and Priyanka do not even talk about anything apart from the game or nominations, they don`t play from their heart." Abdu further talked about Tina and Shalin`s relationship and said, "Tina uses Shalin according to her convenience. During nominations, she would not fight with him and get safe and after nominations, she would fight again. There`s absolutely no friendship and no love between the two of them."

"I feel Shalin still has some liking towards Tina and is not absolutely fake. But the thing is earlier when Shalin used to talk to Sumbul I thought he liked her but after her dad scolded both of them he switched toward Tina. His actions are very confusing," he concluded. Abdu was the most loved contestant on the show and his eviction made everyone emotional and he left his friends including Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and MC Stan in tears.

