Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, Gautam Vig, Soundarya Sharma, and others enter Bigg Boss 16 house

Bigg Boss 16 fans can’t wait as the makers of the show will announce the winner of this season tonight, on Sunday. Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary, Archana Gautam, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot are the top five finalists.

The official page of Colors dropped the promo video in which ex-contestants can be seen entering the house. Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur, Gautam Vig, Soundarya Sharma, Ankit Gupta, Manya Singh can be seen interacting with the top 5 finalists. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Jamega ghar mein rang jab ek baar phir aayenge sabhi contestants sang!”

The Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is just hours away as one contestant on Saturday night will be taking home the trophy. However, before the winner is announced a dance-off between rivals Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare will be seen. A promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the grand finale performance between Priyanka and Shiv.



In the clip, the two will be seen performing a dance on the number Dhan Te Nan 2.0 from the film Kuttey. The caption read, "Shiv aur Priyanka ki tashan ka bhi hoga aaj finale! Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 #GrandFinale, aaj shaam 7 baje se, sirf #Colors par. #BB16 #BiggBoss @beingsalmankhan @priyankachaharchoudhary @shivthakare9."



In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Rohit Shetty, for his stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, offered Shalin Bhanot an entry but the contestant turned it down. Shalin said that he is scared of electric currents and reptiles a lot and won`t be able to do the show. He also said that he performed all the tasks to get a Bollywood project from him and not a reality show offer.



However, Rohit asked him to first give a shot at the stunt-based reality show. However, he turned it down. The housemates found Shalin’s behaviour towards the filmmaker rude. Archana Gautam taunted him by saying that if he wasn’t really interested in the offer then he shouldn`t have performed so well. She raised her voice for disrespecting the filmmaker.

Shiv Thakare, on the other hand, wished to get an offer from Rohit. He shared that it is his childhood dream to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. (With inputs from IANS)

