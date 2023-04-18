Abdu Rozik eligible to apply for driving license as he sees miraculous growth in height, tells 'even shoe size changed'

Credit: Abdur Rozik/Instagram

Bigg Boss fame Abdu Rozik, who won hearts with his innocence and down-to-earth nature inside the controversial house, is excited and happy as he witnessed a miraculous growth in his height. Recently, he shared this news on social media.

The singer has now shared his excitement about the growth in his height in a recent interview. While speaking to the ETimes, the actor and singer said, “Alhamdulillah, I am definitely growing. It gives me so much happiness. Doctors said I would not grow because I am diagnosed with Rickets and growth hormone Deficiency as a combination. I had less than a 0.1 chance to grow but Mashallah I am growing and this miracle has really made such a difference in my life.”

Talking about his height, he said, “By God’s grace from 94cm to 100.5cm even my shoe size from 24 to 27. I am so very grateful to my fans who always supported and prayed for me in every sphere of my life and I will always keep showering love on my fans as I always do."

With the increase in his height, Bigg Boss 16 fame is now eligible to apply for a driving license. “I am really very excited now as I love driving and due to this unbelievable growth in my height I have become eligible in some countries to apply for a driving license. I truly do believe that with all the positive messages, love, and support I have received my prayers have been granted,” he concluded.

Earlier, Abdu took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself sitting in the car with the caption, “Can you see a difference?? Doctors told us that I would not grow and that I have 0 percent growth hormone. Alhamdulillah a miracle, with all your love, support and prayers I’m growing!!”

For the unversed, the 19-year-old singer, Abdu Rozik was born in Tajikistan and has performed with some of the most iconic artists over the past two years including AR Rahman, French Montana, Will I Am and Redone. Abdu's initial tryst with fame was a public spat with his opponent at a boxing press conference in Moscow, which was viewed over 400 million times worldwide.

After being diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency and rickets at the age of five, Abdu stopped growing. Not only was he bullied and mocked during his teenage years, but his teachers also refused to give him stationery or books, believing that all would be useless. As a result, he could only get three years of formal education.

Abdu's classmates used to beat him even on his way home from school. His family had minimal means of survival and could afford no medical treatment for his disorder. Unable to read or write, Abdu began humming his own tunes and writing his own songs to ward off the negativity and home-schooled himself.

