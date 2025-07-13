Abdu Rozik arrested at Dubai airport? Bigg Boss 16-fame breaks his silence

Abdu Rozik, originally from Tajikistan, became a household name in India after appearing on Bigg Boss 16.

Rumors about Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik being arrested at the Dubai airport have been denied by his management team. They clarified that Abdu was only briefly detained and has now been released.

A statement from S-Line Project, the team managing Abdu, said, “First of all, he is not arrested, he was only detained by the police. Abdu Rozik gave his explanations and was released. Today he will participate in the award ceremony which will be held in Dubai.”

They also added that the media reports are inaccurate and that they are planning to take legal action against false stories to protect Abdu’s image.

More Details to Be Shared Soon

Abdu’s team assured fans in India that more information will be shared soon, “Also, we will provide you with all information later on to inform Indian people,” they said, “Believe us, we have a lot to say regarding this issue.”

Abdu Rozik, originally from Tajikistan, became a household name in India after appearing on Bigg Boss 16. Despite the brief incident, he continued with his public appearances, including the award function in Dubai.

The team remains firm on correcting the misinformation and protecting Abdu’s reputation.