Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta opens up on being body-shamed, doesn't want her daughter to be 'actress'

Esha Gupta is making news for her impressive acting chops in Bobby Deol's Aashram 3. Before the web series, Esha kept her fan entertained with her sizzling, bold photos. The actress who has charmed millions with her beauty was once body-shamed, and she was also asked to go under scissors.

While speaking to Prabhat Khabar, the actress revealed that initially she was advised to sharpen her nose and get a skin-lightening injection. Gupta even asserted that for once, she got carried away and tried to enquire about the price of such injection. "At the starting of my career, I was advised to get my nose sharpened. I was told my nose is round. A long time ago, people also advised me to get injections for fair skin and even I got carried away for some time. I went ahead and found out that such an injection would cost Rs 9000. I won't name them but you will find many of our actresses with fair skin." Gupta asserted.

Esha even revealed that she doesn't want her daughter to be an actress, as she doesn't want her to face similar situations in future. "Actresses have a lot of pressure of looking beautiful. I would never want my daughter to become an actor otherwise she will face the pressure of looking beautiful from a young age. She will not be able to live her life like a normal, real person. I'd want she becomes an athlete, she would not have to study much either." Esha added.

While promoting Aashram 3, Esha even revealed to Etimes that she has encountered fake godmen. Esha said that she believes in faith and religion, but doesn't believe in Godmen. "I have met the latter in my life where they have said things like you give us certain money and we will do puja on your behalf and you don’t need to be present for the rituals too. I mean, what kind of puja is this where I can’t be a part of it too?", said the Jannat 2 actress while talking to the media portal.