Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta looks sizzling hot in bikini, pouts for beau Manuel Guallar at Miami beach

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta is a true stunner in every sense. She can be sweet, goofy, and sexy at the same time. Gupta continued to charm her social media followers with yet another sensuous glimpse of her from her beach diaries. Esha posted a reel, where she was basking in the glow of the sun in a black bikini.

Esha was accompanied by her beau Manuel Guallar on the beach, and he was busily capturing her enchanting beauty. Even Gupta tried to showcase her pout skills and nailed it with her cuteness. The actress posted the reel by tagging Guallar, and said, "@mcguallar thanks for tolerating me (kiss emoji)."

Here's the video

Esha's beau replied to her reel, and wrote, "Impossible not to with that smile...(smile and heart emojis)" Choreographer Terrance Lewis also commented on her video and stated, "Hai Garmi... not everyone can do this with elan." Her other followers also drolled over her video and called her 'enchantress.'

Previously, the actress shared images from her beech dairies, wearing a black bikini and having a laid-back time on the shore of the pacific ocean. Once you see the picture, you will keep visiting again and will go mesmerised by her beauty. Don't forget to look out for the 'E' necklace.

Esha Gupta is currently basking in the success of her web series Aashram 3 in which she stars as Sonia, hired to refine the image of Bobby Deol's Baba Nirala character. The actress, known for sharing her sexy and sensuous photos on social media, has talked about nepotism in Bollywood in a recent interview taking a dig at star kids. Talking to ETimes, the actress, who made her debut in Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi, said, "At times, I really wish I was from the industry, I know I wouldn't have faced that. When you're from the industry, you could be nasty, you could have given a flop but it would be no big deal because you would still have another film." Aashram 3 is currently streaming online.