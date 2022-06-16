Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta advises pap not to get married, 'main bhi nahi kar rahi...'

Esha Gupta

After Aashram 3, Esha Gupta has become one of the most talked-about celebrities of the time. The actress's seductress charm and unpredictable character have been applauded by the audience, and they want to see her more on-screen. Even if Gupta doesn't appear on-screen, she makes sure to keep her fans entertained through her social media.

Recently, the actress was spotted outside a clinic in Mumbai, and she got into a funny conversation about marriage with the paparazzi. When the actress posed for them, a pap informed Esha that one of the photographers is getting married. As soon as Gupta heard it, smilingly she said, "Kyu kare bechara shaadi?" The photographer confirmed with her by asking, "Nahi kare na?" Esha responded, "Haan..kyu kare woh shaadi....mein bhi nahi kar rahi hoon," Esha laughed.

Here's the funny video

An active social media user herself, Esha does not shy away from sharing bold photos on her Instagram handle. However, her Instagram feed isn't just about posing in risque outfits. Esha often shared videos of her workout at the gym and inspires her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Recently, Esha posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen sweating it out in the gym. Esha is seen flaunting her envious curves in black biker shorts and a matching black sports bra. In the video, Esha is seen undergoing an intense workout routine, giving fans a glimpse of the hard work that goes into maintaining a fit lifestyle.

Here's the video

As soon as Esha dropped the video, netizens couldn't stop going gaga over it. "too gorgeous," wrote a fan. "Hamari desi wonder women," wrote another. "The most sexiest heroine ever. Diva of many hearts," commented yet another user.