Aashram 3: Esha Gupta reveals she sent 20 messages a day to Prakash Jha for her role

Aashram 3

Bobby Deol will return as Baba Nirala in Ek Badnaam Aashram 3, and this time Esha Gupta has joined the troupe to spice up the drama. During the recent interaction with Zee News, Esha revealed that she has been a huge fan of the series, and has watched both seasons thoroughly.

The actress even narrated how she bothered director Prakash Jha to grab the opportunity. Esha said, "I received a call from the team saying that Prakash ji is considering me for the role. Then due to my Covid situation, 5-6 days were wasted. After that, I started following Prakash ji rigorously, and he once told me that another artist has been locked for the role. However, I kept trying for the role. I used to send him 20 messages a day, daily, asking him about my chance. From wishing him good morning to good night, I was behind Prakash ji to cast me in the series as I love the show." Esha further added that she finally achieved what she desired, and she troubled Jha a lot during her initial casting days.

In the series, Esha plays the role of Soniya, who attracts Baba Nirala with her charm, and devotion. However, in real life, Esha like Bhopa (Chandan Roy Sanyal) and his character excite her the most. Esha even revealed that since she had watched both seasons, it was easy for her to delve into the world easily. With the guidance of Prakash, Esha found it easy to play Soniya. As far as Aashram 3 is concerned, Bobby Deol has returned as Baba Nirala, - the megalomaniac baba, who continues to bend every norm to suit himself and has become a power-hungry enemy, is at the centre of Ek Badnaam Aashram. He considers himself to be superior to all others and considers himself to be God. Aashram's strength has reached its pinnacle. This 'badnaam' Aashram continues to exploit women, engage in drug trafficking, and exert control over local politics. Pammi, on the other hand, is up all night plotting retribution against Bhagwaan Nirala. Aashram 3 will stream on MX Player from June 3.