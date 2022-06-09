Aashram 3: Bobby Deol starrer breaks OTT records, gets 100 million views in 32 hours

Bobby Deol-Aashram/File photo

Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3, an MX Original Series, produced and directed by industry stalwart Prakash Jha is already breaking records. The series has been a stupendous success since the release of its first season. While the first two seasons were greatly appreciated by audiences making it probably the most viewed series on Indian OTT, the recently launched season, Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3, has also very quickly and successfully entered the 100 million viewership club within 32 hours of its release.

The series seems to be setting newer benchmarks with every passing season. The first two seasons of Aashram have received a total viewership of around 160 million unique users. Also, within six hours of the trailer release of season 3, the show was trending at number 1 on YouTube across India. The love and appreciation that audiences have shown for Season 3 is unparalleled. The storyline, and the characters are all the talk of the town since its release on 3rd June.

Aashram is a show that highlights the life of a megalomanic Baba Nirala. In this season, Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala has become fearless and, his lust for power has been accentuated, making him unstoppable. He believes to be above all and thinks he's God. The power of Aashram is at its peak. This ‘Badnaam’ Aashram continues to exploit women, indulge in drugs and illegal activities to gain power and position in society. On the other hand, Pammi is having sleepless nights to seek revenge from Bhagwaan Nirala.

Producer and Director Prakash Jha said in a statement, "We are incredibly proud of Aashram and all the seasons that we’ve released so far. The viewers have once again shown their love and we are humbled by their response. The entire cast and crew have worked tirelessly and we’re happy that we’ve had great support from MX Player and look forward to our future associations too. We thank our viewers for their unwavering support."

The series features an ensemble cast comprising Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Esha Gupta, Sachin Shroff, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Anuritta K Jha, Rushad Rana, Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Rajeev Siddhartha and Jaya Seal Ghosh.