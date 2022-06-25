Aashram 3: Bobby Deol reveals he was 'nervous' filming intimate scene with Esha Gupta, says 'she was so...'

Aashram 3

Bobby Deol and team Aashram 3 have struck gold, and the third season of the much-celebrated series has already become successful. The audience has found Baba Nirala's (Deol) sinister world entertaining and Bobby's act always steals the show. However this time, apart from Bobby, Chandan Roy Sanyal (Bhopa), and Aditi Pohankar (Pammi), it was Esha Gupta who took away major accolades.

Gupta's character of Soniya stayed back with the audience. She showcased the perfect mixture of being sensuous and unpredictable. In the latest season, Esha and Bobby share an intimate moment, and that scene has become one of the highlights of the season. Baba and Soniya sizzled on the screen, but was Bobby nervous while filming the scene? In a recent interaction with Spotboye, Deol confessed that he was nervous during the shoot, and Gupta helped him in a big way. "I remember the first time I did an intimate scene, I was very nervous. It was the first time that I was doing something like this," Bobby asserted. The actor further added, "My co-actor was so professional, she was so much involved in how well to portray a character, and then it becomes easy. And that’s why people enjoyed it. The way Prakash Ji shot the scenes, the team did work so everything was put in the right sync."

While speaking to Bollywood Life, Esha also shared her views on shooting intimate scene and said, "There's nothing about being comfortable or uncomfortable when you have worked for like 10 years in the industry. People think intimacy is a problem but it's not, unless and until it's a problem in your real life. We are very open about it. The only thing is every scene is difficult, whether you're crying or driving on-screen. Maybe intimacy was difficult for me to shoot when I did it for the first time. But when you're shooting with good mature people and a nice actor around you, you don't have any problem." Esha further asserted, "Abhi industry me rehte rehte now that people have been doing so much, I feel they don't show that much in OTT as compared to movies. So I don't think it has anything to do with intimacy. It's just that you feel happy about it or not." Aashram 3 is currently streaming on MX Player.