'Aashram 2' trailer: 'Baba Nirala' Bobby Deol's crimes know no bounds

The trailer of 'Aashram: Chapter 2 – The Dark Side' has been unveiled and it sees Kashipur Waale 'Baba Nirala', played by Bobby Deol, return as the uncrowned king of his own 'Aashram'. He has indulged in various crimes - one of which has become the central point of the trailer - rape.

'Bhopa' Chandan Roy Sanyal, who was Baba Nirala's BFF in 'Aashram's first chapter, reveals how the 'Baba' needs a new woman every night. Soon after, his mentee 'Pammi', played by Aaditi Pohankar, loses her virginity after being knocked out unconscious.

The second chapter brings out Baba's dark side, as revealed in the teaser itself. 'Rakshak ya Bhakshak' is a question that has been raised after the trailer released.

Here's the trailer:

'Babaji’s insatiable greed for power, money and lust sees him use the façade of the Aashram to conduct illegal activities, trading the trust of his vulnerable followers to grow his own political clout, smuggling drugs and exploiting the women whom he promised solace and his protection.

Produced and directed by Prakash Jha, this sensational series also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Tushar Pandey, Sachin Shroff, Anuritta K Jha, Rajeev Siddhartha, Parinitaa Seth, Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Jahangir Khan, Kanupriya Gupta and Navdeep Tomar in pivotal roles.

The nine episodic crime drama returns as 'Aashram: Chapter 2- The Dark Side', season 1, goes live on 11 November on MX Player.