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Aashka Goradia welcomes second child, baby boy, with Brent Goble: 'We have renewed, unshakeable faith in God’s divine plan'

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble got married in 2017, and they welcomed their first son, William Alexander, in October 2023.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 08, 2026, 02:52 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Aashka Goradia welcomes second child, baby boy, with Brent Goble: 'We have renewed, unshakeable faith in God’s divine plan'
Aashka Goradia, Brent Goble
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Actress and entrepreneur Aashka Goradia has embraced motherhood for the second time as she and husband Brent Goble welcomed a baby boy. The actress took to her social media account to share the happy news with fans, and also revealed the name of their newborn son. 

Sharing an intimate family picture with the new baby boy, without revealing the face, Aashka wrote, "Coming into our hearts on 1 May, 2026. We announce Richard Theodore Goble. Once again, we have renewed and unshakable faith in God's Divine Plan and gratitude for all the gifts we have been given. And with another son comes a new bond of brotherhood for William Alexander. Two boys...oh, the adventures that await."

The heartwarming picture showed the tiny hands of their elder son, William Alexander Goble, gently holding the hand of his newborn baby brother, with Brent's hand holding both of theirs. Earlier, while announcing her second pregnancy in December last year on the couple's eighth wedding anniversary, Aashka had written, "On our 8th wedding anniversary!! The best news to share with you all on our special day!! Life with Alexander is going to get more and more exciting... another BEACH BABY! Send us your love and blessings, as always!"

For the uninitiated, Aashka and Brent got married in 2017 in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies, and welcomed their first son, William Alexander, in October 2023. The actress is known for her work in shows like Kkusum, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, and Naagin. Aashka has in recent years shifted her focus toward entrepreneurship and family life.

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