Aashika Bhatia says Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid don't deserve to win Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'I have not seen..'

Recalling her short stint inside the Bigg Boss house, Aashika Bhatia said that no one has annoyed her more than Jad Hadid.

Aashika Bhatia entered the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard contestant in the fourth week of OTT Season 2 and within two weeks, the actress was eliminated based on lower audience votes. After the eviction, Aashika joined DNA India for an exclusive conversation and shared her experience with us.

Talking about her short stint inside the house, Aashika said, "I expected my eviction in a week. But I survived more than that. After the following week's nomination ended, I knew it would be me. I was expecting it." After her eviction was announced, Manisha was crying over her exit. However, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, and Jiya Shankar called her gesture a tactic to attract cameras. When Aashika was asked about Manisha's gameplay, Bhatia added, "Manisha is sensitive, and she even cried when Akanksha (Puri) left. She has a connection with me. There are a few things that she would discuss only with me and not even with Abhishek Malhan. She needed that 'girl' support, which she didn't have earlier." Summarising his two-week journey, Aashika said that Jad Hadid has annoyed her the most After the BB OTT 2 ends, Aashika would like to stay in touch with Manisha and Abhishek, as she enjoyed their company.

Sharing her views on the finale, Aashika said that it can be a close competition between Abhishek and Elvish Yadav, as they both are playing well. Aashika even named the people who don't deserve the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2. "Jiya (Shankar), Avinash (Sachdev), and Jad. I haven't seen any contribution from them in the past month. I have seen nothing that they have done, apart from a few tasks, that too, without any great effort." "They have left the tasks midway or they didn't understand what they were supposed to do," she concluded. Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale is expected on August 12-13, 2023.