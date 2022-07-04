Aarya 3: Sushmita Sen announces new season of her web series

Sushmita Sen in Aarya/File photo

Sushmita Sen is set to return with the third season of her highly successful web series Aarya as the actress took to Instagram to announce the news. Sharing a video that had the snippets from the show's last season, which premiered in December 2021, she wrote, "Sherni begins a new journey, #HotstarSpecials #AaryaS3 development begins. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga".

The former Miss Universe plays the titular character of Aarya Sareen, a powerful and strong lady who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. She takes over the illegal business and drug syndicate run by her husband, portrayed by Chandrachur Singh, and his partners when the former is shot dead.

Speaking about her role in Season 3, Sushmita said to ANI, "It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and the Disney+ Hotstar team, can't wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya."



READ | Sushmita Sen says God saved her from marriage, reveals 'only reason I never got married is...'

Created by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Sugandha Garg, Vikas Kumar among others in pivotal roles. The first season, which premiered in June 2020, was even nominated for the Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards, losing out to the spy thriller series Tehran from Israel.

For the unversed, Aarya is an official remake of the Dutch crime series Penoza that ran for five seasons from 2010 to 2017. The release date for Aarya 3 hasn't been announced yet.