‘Aapse gale milne ka shauk nahi hai’: When female professor insulted Shah Rukh Khan on ‘KBC’ - WATCH

One of the best shows on television is 'Kaun Banega Crorepati.' So far, this show has changed the lives of millions of individuals. By the way, you've probably seen hosting Amitabh Bachchan in 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' several times. However, the show's third season was hosted by Bollywood's King Khan, Shahrukh Khan, and during that time, a participant came up to him and insulted him repeatedly.

When Shahrukh Khan replaced Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati, the programme took on a new hue. However, he once had to deal with an unusual situation in which a contender criticised him in front of the entire audience. Shahrukh was treated harshly by the lady professor, who was also a contender.

She admitted to King Khan that she watches his films but did not think he was a good performer before. Later on, she compared Shahrukh's style to that of Shammi Kapoor and appreciated his eyes.

When their life lines in the show come to an end, Shahrukh Khan offers her the chance to hug him (jokingly). The female lecturer responds by saying, "I don't like hugging you." I'd like to leave this game now. Shahrukh went on to say, "I would like to hug you because of how well you played." That was something I wanted to convey. Shahrukh went to his mother after the performance and handed over the winning amount check to the female professor's mother, whom he hugged.