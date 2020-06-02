'Aapne bulaya aur hum chale aaye!': Sushmita Sen's first look from web debut 'Aarya' will leave you excited

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Sushmita Sen's comeback is set to be a web show which will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Titled Aarya, the show has been extensively shot in Rajasthan is slated to stream this year itself. The creator of the show is Neerja director Ram Madhvani and Sushmita is playing the titular role. Now, Disney+ Hotstar VIP took to their Instagram page and shared the first look of the show.

In the video, we see Sushmita working out while climbing upside down showing her toned body. Towards the end, we see her intense face and with that background music, it will make viewers excited too. The OTT platform's Instagram page captioned the video stating, "New home, new ropes. @sushmitasen47 in & as #Aarya. @officialrmfilms @madhvaniram #HotstarSpecialsAarya #ComingSoon".

Check out the teaser video below:

Sushmita also posted Twitter reactions to her comeback and wrote, "“Because of YOU...I AM” Aapne bulaaya aur hum chale aaye!! Hotstar Specials presents #Aarya coming soon!! Now it’s your turn to tell me, what you think #Aarya is about? Tell me in the comments below and the lucky one who comes closest to guessing it right...goes live with me here on Instagram very very soon!!! @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP @officialrmfilms I LOVE YOU GUYS!! #duggadugga #webegin"

Take a look:

With this show, Sushmita is set to back on the screen after a hiatus of ten years. Her last outing was No Problem released in the year 2010.

Her comeback has been one of the most awaited moments for the fans.