'Aapki aukaat kya hai': Ankita Lokhande reveals Vicky Jain's father insulted her mother, gets emotional

In the latest Bigg Boss episode, Ankita Lokhande revealed that Vicky Jain's father called her mother and said 'aapki aukaat kya hai'.

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17 during the Weekend Ka Vaar segment, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain engaged in a serious discussion. Ankita expressed how bad she felt after Vicky Jain's father had confronted her mother, Vandana Lokhande.

She revealed that Vicky's father called her mother and said 'aapki aukaat kya hai' after Ankita threw chappal on his son. A clip of Ankita discussing this matter with Vicky has caught the attention of viewers on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). The episode has sparked interest and speculation among fans of the reality show.

Vicky's father did not only said "aap apne pati ko bhi aise marti thi kya" but also "aapki aukat kya hai" and many more harsh things to a woman who just lost her husband.



Ankita told Vicky, "Meri mummy ko papa (Vicky Jain’s father) ne phone kiya tha. He asked ‘Aap aapke pati ko aisi maarti thi kya chappal jute phek ke?’ Papa ne aur bhi bola tha. He said ‘Aapki aukat kya hai (Papa had called my mother up and asked if she used to hit her husband with slippers. He also humiliated her by questioning her status in society)?’

she added, “I politely told mummy (Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana Jain) that she was alone, my papa recently passed away. I genuinely felt guilty and apologised to her. Later, my mom revealed that papa had told her many other things. But I asked her to not bring all this up right now.”

Social media users reacted to the incident, one of them wrote, "This is cruelty and absurdity. I'm so irritated with Vicky's family drama !!" The second one said, "Don’t start anything if you can’t take it . Ankita should have shown respect on TV." The third one said, "I try to like Vicky Jain in the game but ye kuch na kuch aisi next level badtameezi kar hi deta hai."