‘Aap mote lag rahe ho’: Afsana Khan calls Hina Khan fat as she visits the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house

With Hina Khan's special appearance on Bigg Boss 15, the most recent 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' was packed with laughter. The actress entered the house to inject some 'tadka' into the game and'reboot' the participants.

Following some discussion with host Salman Khan on 'Weekend Ka Vaar', the former Bigg Boss participant entered the house. All of the contestants in the house greeted her. Hina, as well as the spectators, were taken aback by Afsana Khan's remark on her appearance.

Hina is her favourite, the Punjabi singer revealed. The actress responded by mocking her and asking who her favourite actors were. She remarked on how Afsana always complimented any star who entered the house.

As far as the rest of the episode is concerned, Salman gave a task to Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali. He asked the other housemates to tell who is the most real, partially real and fake out of the three. By majority, Jay was called the fakest.

Salman Khan later declares that a wild-card entry will be held. He then introduces himself to his housemates and tells them about the assignment that occurred. Salman Khan wonders why Jay was referred to as a fake. Jay says this because he has always been upfront and honest. After that, he discusses the money task. Salman Khan requests that Shamita be referred to as "50 percent original." He also inquires of Karan Kundrra as to why he is really unique.