Headlines

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

DNA Special: Horrific Rajasthan rape case remains buried as INDIA alliance remains glued to Manipur violence

Wordle 776 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 4

UPSC Success Story: Blind school teacher bagged AIR 48; know her inspiring journey

Missing Army jawan from Jammu-Kashmir’s Kulgam finally traced by police; know what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

Wordle 776 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 4

'Aao pappi dedu': Aly Goni reacts after pap complains, video goes viral

10 Vitamin D rich foods for vegetarians

In pics: Sunny Deol promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel in Jaipur

9 tallest bowlers in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

'Aao pappi dedu': Aly Goni reacts after pap complains, video goes viral

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

HomeTelevision

Television

'Aao pappi dedu': Aly Goni reacts after pap complains, video goes viral

Aly Goni's hilarious video is going viral on social media. In the video, he can also be heard talking about his favourite Bigg Boss OTT contestant.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 10:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Thursday, Aly Goni was seen interacting with the paps and the video of him is now going viral on social media. In the viral video, he can be heard saying ‘aao pappi dedu tumhe’ when a pap complaint to him for not talking.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. In the clip, he can also be seen praising Elvish Yadav who is locked inside Bigg Boss OTT house. Fan reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Isne kab se ye nawabi shauk paal liye.” The second one said, “Bhai to bada humble hai pr ye hai kaun??” The third one said, “Karan Johar aise he badnaam hai...ye to Karan se aagy lgta.” The fourth one said, “he is so nice and down-to-earth.”

Take a look:

Recently, television actor Aly Goni and Bigg Boss 13 former contestant Asim Riaz visited the Holy Mosque of Mecca and performed their first Umrah. After performing their first Umrah in the holy month of Ramzan, Aly shared the moment on his Instagram. 

In a carousel post, Aly dropped a photo standing at the premise of Mecca's Mosque. He also shared a selfie with Asim. In a video, Aly was captured taking a round of the Mosque with several other devotees. Aly shared these moments, and captioned it saying, "Alhamdulillah."

As soon as Aly dropped the post, several netizens congratulated him for visiting the holy place during the month of Ramadan. A user wrote, "Masaallha." Arjit Taneja and Krishna Mukherjee dropped heart emojis. A netizen slammed celebs like him and Hina Khan for sharing photos from their visit, "People are more busy with their cell phones rather than praying." Another netizen added, "mubarak ho allha sabko ye din dekhaye @alygoni (congratulations, may Allah bless this day to everyone)."  

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

Turn Ideas Into Successful Businesses With Adam Stott’s Business Circle Coaching Program

Canada PM Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie separate after 18 years of marriage

Laptops, tablets, computers to get expensive in India? Know Centre's big move on electronic imports

Haryana clashes: Elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, says Delhi Police

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE