'Aao pappi dedu': Aly Goni reacts after pap complains, video goes viral

Aly Goni's hilarious video is going viral on social media. In the video, he can also be heard talking about his favourite Bigg Boss OTT contestant.

On Thursday, Aly Goni was seen interacting with the paps and the video of him is now going viral on social media. In the viral video, he can be heard saying ‘aao pappi dedu tumhe’ when a pap complaint to him for not talking.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. In the clip, he can also be seen praising Elvish Yadav who is locked inside Bigg Boss OTT house. Fan reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Isne kab se ye nawabi shauk paal liye.” The second one said, “Bhai to bada humble hai pr ye hai kaun??” The third one said, “Karan Johar aise he badnaam hai...ye to Karan se aagy lgta.” The fourth one said, “he is so nice and down-to-earth.”

Take a look:

Recently, television actor Aly Goni and Bigg Boss 13 former contestant Asim Riaz visited the Holy Mosque of Mecca and performed their first Umrah. After performing their first Umrah in the holy month of Ramzan, Aly shared the moment on his Instagram.

In a carousel post, Aly dropped a photo standing at the premise of Mecca's Mosque. He also shared a selfie with Asim. In a video, Aly was captured taking a round of the Mosque with several other devotees. Aly shared these moments, and captioned it saying, "Alhamdulillah."

As soon as Aly dropped the post, several netizens congratulated him for visiting the holy place during the month of Ramadan. A user wrote, "Masaallha." Arjit Taneja and Krishna Mukherjee dropped heart emojis. A netizen slammed celebs like him and Hina Khan for sharing photos from their visit, "People are more busy with their cell phones rather than praying." Another netizen added, "mubarak ho allha sabko ye din dekhaye @alygoni (congratulations, may Allah bless this day to everyone)."