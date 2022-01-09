Aamir Ali-Sanjeeda Shaikh finally break silence on their divorce

Television actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh have recently announced their separation from their decade-old marriage. The news was a sudden shock to many people, and now the actors have finally opened up about their views on the divorce. As per a report of Times Of India, when Aamir Ali was quipped about their separation, the actor briefly answered by saying, "I would not want to comment on any news that is out. I just want to keep it simple and clean, and not get into unnecessary issues. I only wish well for Sanjeeda and my little one.” On the other hand, Sanjeeda said that she doesn't want to comment on the news, but she asserted, "I just want to keep it simple and clean, and not get into unnecessary issues. I only wish well for Sanjeeda and my little one.”

Before getting married in 2012, the actors were deeply involved in a relationship. Aamir and Sanjeeda have even participated and won the third season of the dance reality show Nach Baliye. The ex-couple were going through a rough patch in their relationship and were living separately. The pair also has a baby daughter, Ayra Ali through surrogacy.

Check out Sanjeeda enjoying motherhood with Arya

As per a Hindustan Times report, a source was quoted telling the publication, "“It has been around nine months since the divorce papers came through. They have moved on in their respective lives. Both of them are extremely private, and thus didn’t wish to give out any official statement about the divorce.”

While talking to the same media portal, Sanjeeda chose not to comment on the issue and said, "I just want to make my child proud” and Ali almost confirmed the news as he told, "I wish Sanjeeda all the happiness.” The report also states that Sanjeeda holds the custody of their two-year-old daughter, Ayra.