Aamir Ali opens up on not being allowed to meet daughter Ayra post divorce with ex-wife Sanjeeda Sheikh

File Photo

After his divorce from Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aamir Ali has at last responded to being denied the opportunity to see his daughter Ayra. According to current media rumours, the actor couple who split in 2021 after nine years of marriage do not appear to be on good terms. In a recent interview, Aamir has finally spoken openly about his divorce from Sanjeeda, his emotional trauma, and his inability to see his kid. In an interview with Times of India, the actor said that while he was "shook" by his divorce, he never gave up since he is "a sportsman by nature." Additionally, he said he doesn't "harbour ill feelings for anyone" and wished Sanjeeda the best.

He said, “It’s a sensitive topic and I don’t wish to talk about it. I don’t want to play any cards, but unfortunately, a man is always blamed.”

He emphasised that he had consistently kept a "dignified silence" regarding his personal life. Aamir said that he respects his ex-girlfriend because they were together for such a long time. He ended by expressing his best wishes to Sanjeeda and Ayra and expressing his hope that his daughter was receiving the best care possible.

Before getting married in 2012, the actors were deeply involved in a relationship. Aamir and Sanjeeda have even participated and won the third season of the dance reality show Nach Baliye. The ex-couple were going through a rough patch in their relationship and were living separately. The pair also had a baby daughter, Ayra Ali through surrogacy.