'Everyone has a past...': Aamir Ali criticises Bebika Dhurve for calling Akanksha Puri 'gold-digger' in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Aamir Ali has stood in support of Akanksha Puri, and called Bebika Dhurve 'cruel' for labelling Akanksha Puri a 'gold-digger and con artist'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 05:49 PM IST

Still of Aamir Ali and Bebika Dhurve

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT was started last week, and the audience has witnessed some high-voltage dramatic moments in its initial week. Bebika Dhurve and Akanksha Puri are at loggerheads, and the latter has even said that the astrologer-actor needs medical attention. 

A few days earlier, the live feed captured a conversation between Bebika and Manisha Rani. The girls were discussing Akanksha's past. Dhurve claimed that Puri is a gold digger and a con artist. Bebika's comments on Puri have not gone well with the viewers, and even Aamir Ali criticised Dhurve's personal attack on Puri. Aamir is a friend of Akanksha, and he found Bebika's comment distasteful. Thus, he recorded the conversation between Bebika and Manisha and shared it on his Twitter. 

FIR actor slammed Bebika for hitting low, and wrote, "A very wrong thing to say about another girl without knowing the truth... I’ve known Akansha for long n she’s worked her way up.. everyone has a past n no one is perfect.. but this is cruel.. #akansha #BigBossOTT2 @BiggBoss @JioCinema." 

Here's Aamir's tweet

On Saturday, during Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan schooled Akanksha for setting a false narrative against Bebika Dhruve. Salman asked Puri why she was consistently shaming Bebika, calling her dangerous, questioning her sanity, and mental health, and suggesting a medical check-up for her. The host slammed Akanksha for spreading lies about Bebika and supported the latter. Khan told Puri, "Aapki yeh chugliyaan lagane ki, aur yeh false narrative set karni ki aadat ghar ke andar bhi hai, aur bahar bhi hai. Aur unnecessary jhoota narrative dene ki zaroorat nahi hai. If you think that Bebika will hurt you, then you are wrong." 

The Weekend Ka Vaar will continue on Sunday, and one of the four nominated contestants- Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Palak Purswani, and Avinash Sachdev, will be eliminated from the house. 

 

