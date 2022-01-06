Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh divorced after nine years of marriage? Details inside!

Famous television actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh, who tied the knot in 2012, are now officially divorced. Both of them haven't officially confirmed the news yet. The ex-couple were going through a rough patch in their relationship and were living separately. The pair also has a baby daughter, Ayra Ali through surrogacy.

As per a Hindustan Times report, a source was quoted telling the publication, "“It has been around nine months since the divorce papers came through. They have moved on in their respective lives. Both of them are extremely private, and thus didn’t wish to give out any official statement about the divorce.”

While talking to the same media portal, Sanjeeda chose not to comment on the issue and said, "I just want to make my child proud” and Ali almost confirmed the news as he told, "I wish Sanjeeda all the happiness.” The report also states that Sanjeeda holds the custody of their two-year-old daughter, Ayra.

The ex-couple had participated in the dance reality television show 'Nach Baliye 3' in 2007 and emerged as the winners defeating famous television couple Kashmera Shah-Krushna Abhishek and the ex-couple Rakhi Sawant-Abhishek Avasthi in the finals.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjeeda Shaikh was last seen in the Netflix horror film 'Kaali Khuhi' and the Zee5 thriller drama 'Taish' in 2020. Aamir Ali worked in the ZEE5 dark comedy web series 'Black Widows' in 2020.

Sanjeeda keeps featuring in music videos. She featured in the video for the hit song 'Toh Aa Gaye Hum' composed by Mithoon and crooned by Jubin Nautiyal. Aamir is busy promoting his recently launched music video titled 'Majnu'. The song, released on January 5, is sung by Mika and its video features him and model-actress Aditi Vats.