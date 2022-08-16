Search icon
'Aaj khush to bohot hoge tum': Aman Gupta reacts after Amitabh Bachchan asks question about him on KBC 14

Aman Gupta reacted to Amitabh Bachchan asking a question about him on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 05:14 PM IST

File Photo

Aman Gupta was the subject of a question from Amitabh Bachchan on the most recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. BoAt, a well-known manufacturer of electronics, was co-founded by Aman. Aman just made an appearance on Shark Tank India as one of the seven sharks.

Sharing a screenshot, Aman Gupta wrote, “Aaj khush toh boAt hoge tum, Hainnn (Today you must be really happy). Proud to see entrepreneurs and startups as General Knowledge questions.”

Check out the post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aman Gupta (@boatxaman)

Aman is the co-founder and CMO of BoAt, an Indian consumer electronics company that specialises in headphone audio technology. In 2015, Aman and Sameer Mehta, a buddy, co-founded boAt.

Based on the international franchise Dragons' Den, Shark Tank India includes aspiring business owners pitching their ideas to a group of seven investors, popularly known as "Sharks," who decide whether to fork over money in exchange for a part in the company. In the Indian edition, the investor panel included Aman Gupta from boAt, Ashneer Grover from BharatPe, Vineeta Singh from Sugar, Anupam Mittal from Shaadi.com, Ghazal Alagh from Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal from Lenskart, and Namita Thapar from Emcure. Sony TV is ready to release the next instalment after a roaring season last year. The show will premiere at some point in the future because auditions are already taking place.

The Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has been on the air for 22 years. Thespian Shah Rukh Khan took over as season 3 presenter when Big B withdrew due to illness. The actor has been the face of the show since its inception.

