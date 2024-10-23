TELEVISION
Producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor have landed in legal trouble due to their adult web series Gandii Baat.
Aabha Paul, who's popularly known for her performance in the adult web series, Gandii Baat, has brought trouble for its producers, the mother-daughter duo, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. A case has been filed against them under the POCSO Act for allegedly showing inappropriate scenes involving minor girls in an episode of the ALT Balaji's web series 'Gandi Baat'.
The case is related to an episode from season 6 of the web series 'Gandi Baat' on the OTT platform 'Alt Balaji'. Mumbai Police registered a case against Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Alt Balaji company under the POCSO Act. It is written in the complaint that this series, which streamed on Alt Balaji between February 2021 and April 2021, showed obscene scenes of minor girls. However, this controversial episode is not currently streaming on this app.
Soon after the news reports, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor officially issued a statement, stating that they are 'not involved in day-to-day operations' of the company. The statement reads, "With reference to various media reports regarding the web series Gandii Baat, ALT Digital Media Entertainment LTD. (Company) hereby clarifies that it is fully compliant with all applicable laws including the POCSO Act and any reference to engagement of minors by the company is entirely incorrect." The statement further clarifies that "Mrs Shobha Kapoor and Ms Ektaa R Kapoor are not involved in the day-to-day operations of the company and the same are managed by separate teams, including its content strategy. The company has complete faith in the judiciary and is fully co-operating with the authorities in the investigation. since the matter is subjudice, the company refrains from commenting in detail."
OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM ALT DIGITAL MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT LTD pic.twitter.com/2nfeunEXJV— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2024
On Monday, police interrogated producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor. They have been asked to appear for questioning again on October 24 as the police have sought information about the actors working in the series. As pe the reports, the police have also asked them for some documents related to Alt Balaji.
