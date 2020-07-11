'A Suitable Boy' trailer: Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala bring Vikram Seth's novel to life in upcoming miniseries

The trailer for A Suitable Boy is out. The show is a six-part miniseries based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Vikram Seth. It is set to be streamed on the BBC. In the one minute 12 seconds long trailer, we get to see glimpses of the central characters of the show which include Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Ram Kapoor among many others.

In the trailer, we see Lata's character played by Tanya who is searching for a suitor courtesy of her mother. She is determined to get her daughter married who amidst all that falls in love with a Muslim boy. As the story is set in 1951, religion and caste issues were indeed prominent. On the other hand, Ishaan plays the role of Ram's onscreen son and he is in love with much older woman played by Tabu. This doesn't go well with Ram, who wants his son to follow his footsteps in politics.

Check out A Suitable Boy trailer below:

This trailer is just a drop in the ocean as the series is filled with more actors who are talented and have very important roles to play in it. Vivaan Shah, Shahana Goswami, Namit Das, Sharvari Deshpande, Shujaat Khan, Randeep Hooda, Aamir Bashir, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Varma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Vinay Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, Vijay Raaz and others also a part of A Suitable Boy.

Directed by Mira Nair, the Indian-British show will be streamed from July 26, 2020, on BBC One.