'A Suitable Boy': Ishaan Khatter and Tabu's forbidden love story to stream from THIS date on Netflix

A Suitable Boy trailer starring Ishaan Khatter and Tabu in leading roles dropped today on Netflix. Set in a newly independent India of 1951, it brings together a powerhouse of talent, entwined in Mira Nair’s excellence.

The web series of 10 episodes encapsulates the life of four families in a new country with changing social ethos. 19-year-old Lata played by Tanya Maniktala has only one wish – to choose her husband. Her mother Rupa played by Mahira Kakkar, however, is set on finding her a "suitable boy’".

As Tanya wrestles with her wish and that of her mother's, Maan Kapoor played by Ishaan Khatter and courtesan Saeeda Bai's played by Tabu forbidden romance is a source of constant worry to his father Mahesh, a character played by Ram Kapoor. The couple in love is blind to society’s disapproval. The series is adapted from Vikram Seth’s award-winning book.

Watch the trailer here.

The show also stars Vinay Pathak, Vijay Varma, Vijay Raaz, Shahana Goswami, Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Dugal, Randeep Hooda, Shubham Saraf, Mikhail Sen, Danesh Razvi, Namit Das, Manoj Pahwa, Aamir Bashir, and Vivaan Shah. A Suitable Boy has been directed by Mira Nair and written by Andrew Davies.

For the uninformed, this is Tabu's second project with Mira Nair. The two had earlier worked together in The Namesake, starring Kal Penn and late actor Irrfan Khan.

In an interview speaking about romancing Tabu, Ishaan had said, "Because that person is Tabu, it really does half the job for you. I have said this before and I have said this in Dhadak as well, it is always easy for me to play the besotted lover. Because she’s mesmerising, she is and especially in this character. I am really excited for people to see Saaeda Bai."

After being aired by the BBC in the UK and Ireland, the series is all set for its global release on Netflix on October 23, 2020.