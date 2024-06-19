Twitter
Television

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms first look out: Second Game of Thrones prequel after House of the Dragon begins filming

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, prequel to Game of Thrones, has commenced filming with an intriguing first look picture from the set

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 05:00 PM IST

Peter Claffey as Duncan the Tall in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
The highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has officially commenced filming in Belfast, Northern Ireland, marking a return to the iconic production hub of its predecessor.

Accompanying the start of filming of the HBO series a first-look photo featuring Peter Claffey in the character of Ser Duncan the Tall was unveiled on the production's official Instagram handle. The image offers fans a glimpse into the world of Westeros before the events chronicled in Game of Thrones.

Directed by Sarah Adina Smith, known for her work on Lessons In Chemistry, and Owen Harris of Black Mirror fame, the series has also added a stellar cast to its roster.

New additions include Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The official synopsis of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms teases an epic tale set a century before the events of Game of Thrones. It follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall, portrayed by Peter Claffey, and his loyal squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell).

Amidst the backdrop of a Westeros still under the rule of House Targaryen, the series promises thrilling encounters and the exploration of powerful destinies. Creators George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker are at the helm of the project, bringing their vision to life with a narrative that delves into the lore and legends of Westeros.

The filming location in Belfast signifies a return to the roots of the 'Game of Thrones' franchise, echoing the grandeur and cinematic appeal that captured audiences worldwide.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

