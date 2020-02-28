Headlines

Television

Television

A day after Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaz Gill's romantic dance, Gautam Gulati enters 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'

Gautam Gulati entered 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' sets to clear the air with Shehnaz Gill


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 28, 2020, 10:14 PM IST

Gautam Gulati has joined Shehnaz Gill in 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. This happens a day after the internet was buzzing with Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's romantic dance on the show.

Gautam, who has often been termed as Shehnaz Gill's lover, has entered 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' to clear misunderstandings that Sana had about him. He has also brought about a twist for the potential partners of Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill.

This happens just a day after Sidharth Shukla had visited Shehnaz Gill once again. He had a romantic dance with Shehnaz Gill on the show. The internet went into a tizzy after seeing #SidNaaz romance once again after their show 'Bigg Boss 13'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shehnaz Gill was new to Television when she participated in 'Bigg Boss 13'. Soon after she gained popularity for either entertaining people, flipping sides or her moments with Sidharth Shukla. She is also popularly known as 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif'.

