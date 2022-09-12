74th Emmy Awards: When and where to watch live ceremony in India

Emmys/Instagram

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Tuesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The event will also draw some of the top performers from the television and streaming industries.

Popular nominees for this year's Golden Globe Award include Succession, the touching Ted Lasso on Apple TV Plus, and the Zendaya-starrer Euphoria. Newcomers to the competition include the dark workplace comedy Severance and the Korean-language thriller Squid Game on Netflix. Squid Game would be the first foreign-language programme to win an Emmy if it did.

The event will air on NBC on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and Peacock will stream it as well. On September 13, Lionsgate Play subscribers in India will be able to watch the annual award presentation starting at 5.30 am.

HBO's The White Lotus, about vacationers and staff at a ritzy oceanfront resort, also secured 20 nominations and is in the race for best limited series.

Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, said the group received a record number of submissions this year, a sign that production was thriving after extended shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Streaming television dominated the nominations, continuing a trend in recent years as audiences flock to online viewing. HBO and HBO Max received 140 nominations overall. Netflix scored 105 nods.

Fourteen of the nominations for Succession, which won best drama in 2020, came in acting categories. Brian Cox, who stars as patriarch Logan Roy, will compete for best actor against Jeremy Strong, who plays his troubled son Kendall.

Squid Game actor Lee Jung-Jae is also in the running.

"I would like to share this honor with the Squid Game fans around the world, who showed us endless love and support," he said in a statement.

Ted Lasso co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis was nominated for best comedy actor alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short for Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, though voters passed over their co-star Selena Gomez in the acting categories.

Contenders for best comedy actress include Rachel Brosnahan for her role as a 1950s housewife and comedian on Mrs. Maisel, along with Issa Rae of Insecure" and Hacks star Jean Smart.