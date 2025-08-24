Add DNA as a Preferred Source
6 on-screen stars who excelled as villains in Indian serials: Anupam Shyam, Ronit Roy, Urvashi Dholakia, more

From Anupam Shyam’s iconic Sajjan Singh to Urvashi Dholakia’s unforgettable Komolika, meet 5 on-screen actors who ruled Indian television as villains. Sudha Chandran, Ronit Roy, Sudesh Berry, and Sangram Singh redefined negative roles with powerful performances.

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 10:39 AM IST

6 on-screen stars who excelled as villains in Indian serials: Anupam Shyam, Ronit Roy, Urvashi Dholakia, more
Television has given us countless unforgettable characters, but it’s often the villains who leave the deepest impact. With their menacing screen presence and powerful performances, these actors turned negative roles into legendary ones, ruling the small screen with unmatched charisma. Here are six actors who made television villains iconic.

Anupam Shyam

Untitled-design-52

Best known for his role as Thakur Sajjan Singh in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Anupam Shyam redefined villainy on Indian television. His commanding screen presence and fierce portrayal made him one of the most memorable TV antagonists.

Sudesh Berry

Untitled-design-54

A veteran actor, Sudesh Berry, brought intensity to every role he played. From Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo to Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, his villainous characters were layered, making him a respected name in television’s negative roles.

Sangram Singh

Untitled-design-55

Sangram Singh made his mark as Ranvijay in Ye Hai Mohabbatein and other shows where his strong personality and bold performance turned him into a memorable on-screen villain. His ability to portray both charm and menace added depth to his roles.

Sudha Chandran

Untitled-design-53

Known for her iconic role as Ramola Sikand in Kahin Kissi Roz, Sudha Chandran is one of the most legendary female villains of Indian television. With her dramatic style, piercing looks, and unforgettable fashion choices, she set a benchmark for negative roles.

Ronit Roy

Untitled-design-50

While Ronit Roy is loved for his heroic portrayals, his villainous roles like Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay showed his versatility. His controlled intensity and sharp screen presence made him one of TV’s most stylish antagonists.

Urvashi Dholakia

Untitled-design-51

No list of television villains is complete without Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Urvashi Dholakia immortalised this role, turning Komolika into a household name. Her sly expressions, unique style, and bold dialogues made her an icon of negative roles.

These actors proved that playing a villain requires just as much talent, sometimes more, than playing the hero. With their strong performances, they not only ruled television screens but also created characters that continue to be remembered years later.

