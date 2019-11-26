47th International Emmy Awards: Karan Johar-Anurag Kashyap pose with Game of Thrones creators David Benioff-Daniel Weiss

47th International Emmy Awards was held at New York Hilton Midtown in New York, the United States of America on November 25, 2019. From India, two Netflix original content namely Lust Stories and Sacred Games were nominated. Moreover, Radhika Apte was also nominated for her stint in Lust Stories in Best Performance by an Actress category. It was indeed a star-studded night as it was attended by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Zoya Akhtar, Radhika among others.

A while back, Karan took to his social media pages and shared a photo posing with Anurag and Game of Thrones show creators David Benioff and Daniel Weiss. They were all smiles while posing for the camera. KJo tweeted the photo stating, "Honoured to have met the #GOT #GameofThrones, prolific producers! David Benioff and D. B Weiss At the @iemmys"

Talking about Lust Stories which released last year on Netflix, it's an anthology film produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) and Ashi Dua (Flying Unicorn). The film was acknowledged for its sensitive, relatable and engaging storyline by reviewers and media. The film brought together four directors - Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap - with distinct cinematic voices who were applauded for showing unique perspectives on the themes of modern love and lust.

Lust Stories star cast included Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Neil Bhoopalam, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Akash Thosar. Among them, Radhika was nominated for her amazing performance.