24: Anil Kapoor's popular show to drop online, but puzzled netizens ask 'iski kya zaroorat hai?'

Anil Kapoor will soon bring 24 on JioHotstar, however unlike the perception of a new season, old episodes of the show will be streaming online, leaving netizens puzzled.

After creating a hype for his action-thriller series 24, actor-producer Anil Kapoor has now dropped the official trailer of the show, which will stream online. Earlier, it was assumed that a new season of the show would be streaming online. However, after the trailer reveal, it is confirmed that Anil is not reviving the series with a new season, but streaming the rerun of the previous seasons.

The new trailer shared by Anil combines both seasons and is packaged into one show, which will stream on JioHotstar. He shared the trailer with the caption, "24 hours are enough to turn the world upside down." The trailer met with overwhelmingly negative response, as netizens felt cheated for not bringing the season 3, but opting for a repeat telecast of the previous seasons.

A netizen wrote, "Jab colours channel par telecast hua tha tabhi dekh liye the dono season." Another netizen wrote, "This is season 1. We have already seen it in 2013. What an epic, disappointing stuff. We thought it would be a brand new season 3." One of the netizens wrote, "Shit! I was thinking we are about to get another season, man!" A puzzled netizen wrote, "I don't understand. The old 24 season was in 2013, so is it the same or new? And season 2 was there or not? This web series takes a long gap, so I could not recall which is released or upcoming. Are all these new episodes or not?"

About 24

24 is the official Indian adaptation of the critically acclaimed American espionage thriller series of the same name. Led by Anil Kapoor in one of his most definitive roles, the show built a strong following for its real-time narrative, sharp pacing, and high production value, something that still feels distinctive even today. Episodes from both seasons of the high-octane thriller will be available to stream on JioHotstar, April 24th onwards, with 8 episodes dropping every Friday. On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Prime Video's Subedaar. The movie met with mixed responses, but Kapoor's work won praise.