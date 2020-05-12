'13 Reasons Why' Season 4: Cast breaks down during show's reading session while saying final goodbye

One of the most discussed Netflix shows is 13 Reasons Why which is set for its final season. The show started in the year 2017 with the suicide of Hannah Baker played by Katherine Langford and how her classmates led to it in some way or the other. The case lasted for two seasons and in the third season, it was shown that Hannah's rapist Bryce Walker is murdered and by the end of the season, the mystery was solved. By the end of the third season, it was revealed that Montgomery de la Cruz was killed in jail after he was accused of killing Bryce.

Now, in the fourth and final season, we will be seeing the mystery surrounding him and how the troubled teenagers will be leading on to the life pot all turmoils they faced and did during their school life. In the 'Saying Goodbye' video shared by Netflix, we see the castmates getting emotional during the final reading session and they describe their journey on the show.

Check out the video below:

13 Reasons Why stars Dylan Minnette, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Miles Heizer, Ross Butler, Devin Druid, Amy Hargreaves, Derek Luke, Kate Walsh and Brian d'Arcy James in pivotal roles. Katherine did not reprise her role in the third season.

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez is one of the executive producers of the show based on the 2007 novel written by Jay Asher. 13 Reasons Why final season will be streamed on June 5, 2020, on Netflix.