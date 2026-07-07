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'0 insecurities': Gauahar Khan reacts after Kushal Tandon says 'saari meri cheezein pasand aati hai' to Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan has come out in support of husband Zaid Darbar after Kushal Tandon's comment on Alliance sparked trolling and social media debate.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 07:46 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'0 insecurities': Gauahar Khan reacts after Kushal Tandon says 'saari meri cheezein pasand aati hai' to Zaid Darbar
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Actress Gauahar Khan has defended her husband, Zaid Darbar, after he was trolled online over his reaction to a viral comment made by actor Kushal Tandon on Alliance.

The controversy erupted after Kushal jokingly told Zaid, "Tujhe saali, saari meri cheezein pasand aati hai," during a conversation inside the house. Many social media users believed the remark was an indirect reference to Gauahar, who previously dated Kushal.

Gauahar Calls Zaid 'Secure'

Amid the backlash, Gauahar shared a video of Zaid on Instagram and wrote, "Killer performance with 0 insecurities." She also posted a quote on her Instagram Story that read, "The more secure you are, the less you take offense."

Taking an apparent dig at the trolls, Gauahar added, "Not every ignorant thing needs a knee jerk reaction. Only The wise know to do better." She concluded the note by writing, "Proud of you @zaid_darbar."

What Triggered The Controversy?

The viral moment took place during a casual interaction between Zaid and Kushal while the contestants were working out in the gym. After Zaid mentioned that he had borrowed a cigarette from Kushal, the latter quipped, "Tujhe saali, saari meri cheezein pasand aati hai."

While Zaid laughed off the comment and did not respond, the clip quickly spread on social media, with many users criticising him for staying silent and others calling Kushal's remark unnecessary.

Gauahar And Kushal's Past Relationship

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon began dating after meeting on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. The pair became one of television's most talked-about couples before parting ways in 2014. Years later, Gauahar married Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020. The couple are now parents to two sons, including their elder son Zehaan, who was born in 2023.

Despite the online chatter, Gauahar's latest posts make it clear that she sees her husband's decision to ignore the remark as a sign of confidence and maturity.

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