Yearender 2021: From Sushmita Sen to Huma Qureshi, actress who ruled OTT

Here we are with the list of female leads who amazed everyone and set a standard in the OTT platforms.
The reason why OTT (over-the-top) platform rose to popularity is that the medium gave storytellers the chance to tell multifarious tales. The platform opened a pandora box to vivid storylines, imaginative to real-life characterization. The medium broke the norm of good or evil, black and white narration. Here, every character of the story gets a chance to explore multiple shades. Character actors and method artists get their due, and this is an issue our talented ladies of the Indian film industry have faced for many years. So, here we are with six characters from the digital world who swept everyone with their act.
1. Supriya Pathak Shah in 'Tabbar,' 'Cartel'
We start the list with one of the veteran artists of the troupe. Supriya has made our life entertaining by being the famous Hansa from the television series 'Khichdi,' but none could estimate the gage of this artist. Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave her a different role in 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela,' but still, there was a side of Shah that was waiting to explore. This year, we got to see the true potential of the actress in two series, 'Cartel' and 'Tabbar.' In 'Cartel,' she played Rani Maai, a Vito Corleone-kind of character who runs the mafia family of The Angres. Whereas in 'Tabbar,' she played the character of Sargun, a mother who goes to any length to safeguard her son. Watch these series for her, and you'll realise that she's a scene-stealer. (Image source: Alt Balaji Instagram, Sony Liv YouTube)
2. Konkona Sen Sharma in 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'
Here is another actress whose true potential was unrecognised in Bollywood. Konkona Sen Sharma left an extraordinary impression with 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11.' Her character of a social worker Chitra Das, makes you realise that she hasn't got such a fleshed-out character since 'Page 3,' and her compelling act adds more significance to the show. (Image source: Konkona Sen Sharma Instagram)
3. Huma Qureshi in 'Maharani'
Huma Qureshi is a talented actress who has been fat-shamed, and was deemed by a few as 'not-a-heroine-material.' Well, she embraced it all, and she even ridiculed them in her upcoming film 'Double XLs' teaser. But before that, she has given a striking reply to her naysayers with this year's social-political thriller Maharani. In the series, Huma played the role of Rani Bharti, a simple homemaker, who steps into the world of politics after her husband, Bihar's CM Bheema (Soham Shah) declares her as his successor. Rani's journey to the cabinet is binge-worthy, and Huma plays the role with perfection. (Image source: Huma Qureshi Instagram)
4. Zoya Hussain in 'Grahan'
Pavan Malhotra starrer crime-drama Grahan is based on the backdrop of the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. Among the ensemble cast of Malhotra, Anshumaan Pushkar, Wamiqa Gabbi, it is Zoya Hussain who shines as SP Amrita Singh. Amrita faces a major conflict between her duty and relation, as she realises that her father Gursevak (Pavan) is the prime accused of the gruesome riots. Zoya displays the complexities of Amrita pitch-perfectly, and she holds the show with her compelling act. (Image source: Zoya Hussain Instagram)
5. Drashti Dhami in 'The Empire'
The popular television star made her striking web debut with the epic war drama 'The Empire.' Dhami played the character of Khanzada Begum. Her character had various shades of loyalty, sacrifice, betrayal, and bravery and Drashti carried the weightage of the role on her capable shoulders. (Image source: Drashti Dhami Instagram)
6. Sushmita Sen in 'Aarya' series
Sushmita Sen was popular in the '90s, but she was almost disappeared in recent times until 'Aarya' happened. Based on the Dutch series, the Ram Madhvani directorial revolves around the life of Aarya (Sushmita) who turns from a devoted mother to a mafia queen to avenge her husband's death and protect her kids. (Image source: Disney Hotstar Instagram)