Yearender 2021: From Sushmita Sen to Huma Qureshi, actress who ruled OTT

We start the list with one of the veteran artists of the troupe. Supriya has made our life entertaining by being the famous Hansa from the television series 'Khichdi,' but none could estimate the gage of this artist. Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave her a different role in 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela,' but still, there was a side of Shah that was waiting to explore. This year, we got to see the true potential of the actress in two series, 'Cartel' and 'Tabbar.' In 'Cartel,' she played Rani Maai, a Vito Corleone-kind of character who runs the mafia family of The Angres. Whereas in 'Tabbar,' she played the character of Sargun, a mother who goes to any length to safeguard her son. Watch these series for her, and you'll realise that she's a scene-stealer. (Image source: Alt Balaji Instagram, Sony Liv YouTube)